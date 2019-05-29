Nigerian President Buhari sworn in for second term
The 76-year old leader, in power since 2015 and re-elected in February, took the oath of office for a second four-year term in the capital Abuja.
ABUJA – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, vowing once more to tackle crippling security threats and root out corruption in Africa's key economy.
The 76-year old leader, in power since 2015 and re-elected in February, took the oath of office for a second four-year term in the capital Abuja.
"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Buhari said, dressed in simple white robes and traditional embroidered cap. "I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution."
Buhari took the oath of office at what officials called a "low-key" ceremony.
It included red-carpet arrival flanked by bagpipers into a stadium packed with dignitaries and military guard of honour.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also sworn into office.
Buhari was re-elected with 56% of the vote in Africa's most populous nation - and top oil producer - after a delayed poll that angered voters.
His rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 41% of the vote, has along with other opposition leaders launched an ongoing legal challenge to the victory.
They allege irregularities in the vote and have called it a "sham" result.
Buhari, a former army general who led a tough military government in the 1980s, campaigned on a promise to make the country safer.
He begins a final four-year term beset with numerous challenges.
Nigeria is struggling from multiple conflicts, including an Islamist insurgency in the northeast of the country.
His time in power has also been dogged by questions about his medical fitness. He has spent several months abroad for treatment for an unspecified condition.
Buhari has touted himself as a "converted democrat" to persuade those with misgivings that his military past was history.
But in office, he has struggled to shake off claims of authoritarianism - particularly in his fight against corruption which critics say has been one-sided against perceived political opponents.
Popular in Africa
-
Lesotho wool farmers call for regime change in spat over exports, payments
-
WHO counts down Africa polio clock despite fears of new outbreak
-
Botswana ex-leader Khama quits ruling party
-
Travellers stranded as Sudan strike enters second day
-
Botswana's Ian Khama calls on people not to vote for his former party
-
Angola to re-bury body of rebel chief Savimbi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.