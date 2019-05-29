View all in Latest
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier Saul

In a tweet on Wednesday, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said: "No pictures of me or any of the MECs will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape province."

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul. Picture: @Zsaul1/Twitter
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Recently inaugurated Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has vowed to cut back on wasteful expenditure.

Saul, who has cut provincial cabinet portfolios from ten to nine, said "blue lights" and "self-indulgence" for MEC's were a thing of the past.

Newly appointed MEC's include Mase Manopole for health and Maruping Lekwene for finance, economic development and tourism.

“I’ve made the decision that there will be no MECs that will be buying new cars. There is no money that will be spent on security upgrades; the money should be directed to the premier’s bursary fund as well as to the Department of Health to buy new ambulances,” said Saul.

He said with unemployment in the province at around 26%, efforts would be targeted towards creating more jobs.

In a tweet later on Wednesday, Saul said: "No pictures of me or any of the MECs will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape province."

Saul, who took over the reins from Sylvia Lucas, warned MEC's they were not joining the provincial executive for personal gain but should put the interests of residents first.

During his inaugural address, he emphasised that the key focus areas in the country's largest province would be on unemployment, poverty alleviation and the reduction of inequality.

