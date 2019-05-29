No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier Saul

-
Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss courtSport
Soweto residents torch buses, trucks over power cutsLocal
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier SaulLocal
Ramaphosa's 'first' Sona due to take place on 20 JuneLocal
Frustrated Mzimhlophe residents say they live in fear of violent protestsLocal
City of CT’s R50bn budget prioritises housing - PlatoLocal
Praise and dismay for Makhura's new Gauteng cabinetLocal
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pmLocal
Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet expected to save taxpayers moneyPolitics
Charges against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede cloud her budget speechPolitics
WC ANC: DA hasn’t consulted party about Scopa chair positionLocal
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin GordhanPolitics
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
Transnet's penalties in locomotive deal were unlawful, Zondo inquiry toldBusiness
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey showsBusiness
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversionBusiness
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contractsBusiness
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hearsBusiness
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - SatawuBusiness
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
Gotta catch 'em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next yearLifestyle
Netflix to 'rethink' investment in Georgia if abortion law takes effectWorld
Mandy Moore reaches Mount Everest base campLifestyle
Afropunk JHB announces Solange Knowles, Miguel & more for 2019 lineupLifestyle
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 May 2019Lifestyle
'People do everything to make it worse,' says Kanye West about his bipolarLifestyle
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
Expectation manifests in different ways in World Cup openerSport
Silverware matters most to Emery as Arsenal aim to win for missing MkhitaryanSport
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
Domestic restructure lands Cricket South Africa in courtSport
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
Batsman Hope backs West Indies to get 500 in ODIsSport
Cricket World Cup: a potted historySport
Steady hands: The calming influence of Proteas coach Ottis GibsonSport
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part3]Africa
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part2]Africa
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]Africa
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashPolitics
Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponedLocal
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier Saul
In a tweet on Wednesday, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said: "No pictures of me or any of the MECs will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape province."
CAPE TOWN - Recently inaugurated Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has vowed to cut back on wasteful expenditure.
Saul, who has cut provincial cabinet portfolios from ten to nine, said "blue lights" and "self-indulgence" for MEC's were a thing of the past.
Newly appointed MEC's include Mase Manopole for health and Maruping Lekwene for finance, economic development and tourism.
“I’ve made the decision that there will be no MECs that will be buying new cars. There is no money that will be spent on security upgrades; the money should be directed to the premier’s bursary fund as well as to the Department of Health to buy new ambulances,” said Saul.
He said with unemployment in the province at around 26%, efforts would be targeted towards creating more jobs.
In a tweet later on Wednesday, Saul said: "No pictures of me or any of the MECs will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape province."
Saul, who took over the reins from Sylvia Lucas, warned MEC's they were not joining the provincial executive for personal gain but should put the interests of residents first.
During his inaugural address, he emphasised that the key focus areas in the country's largest province would be on unemployment, poverty alleviation and the reduction of inequality.
No pictures of me or any of the MECs Will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape Province. Our task is to serve and not to be glorified. CONGRATS TO THE NEWLY APPOINTED MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL. I have full confidence in your capabilities. pic.twitter.com/LBgaDkrrZF— Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) May 29, 2019
