Father suspected of killing 3 children in murder-suicide was abusive - mom

The 29-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing the three children aged two, three and 11 at his house in Block W, Soshanguve.

SOSHANGUVE - The mother of the three children who were killed on Tuesday in Soshanguve said she was on her way to court to obtain a protection order against the man who allegedly murdered them when she got news of their deaths.

She said she broke off her engagement to her children's alleged killer a month ago due to his abusive nature.

He was the father of the two-year-old, and a stepfather to the other two children.

Three Soshanguve children were were found killed in this house allegedly by a man who is believed to be their father. The man’s body was also discovered in the house. #SoshanguveMurder pic.twitter.com/HSUNMSRYVk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 29, 2019

The 27-year-old woman said she regretted allowing his ex-boyfriend access to her children.

She said the man, who was a taxi driver, would always transport the three to crèche and school every morning.

She said she received a call from him before the incident.

“He then gave the phone to my first- and second-born to tell me that they loved me and then took the phone to tell me that he loved me. I quickly asked the police to go to his house. When they got there he had already killed the children and taken his own life,” she said.

The three children will be buried this weekend and the man the following weekend.

