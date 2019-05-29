View all in Latest
Father suspected of killing 3 children in murder-suicide was abusive - mom

The 29-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing the three children aged two, three and 11 at his house in Block W, Soshanguve.

The house in Soshanguve where three children were killed, allegedly by their father. The man’s body was also discovered in the house. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
32 minutes ago

SOSHANGUVE - The mother of the three children who were killed on Tuesday in Soshanguve said she was on her way to court to obtain a protection order against the man who allegedly murdered them when she got news of their deaths.

She said she broke off her engagement to her children's alleged killer a month ago due to his abusive nature.

The 29-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing the three children aged two, three and 11 at his house in Block W, Soshanguve.

He was the father of the two-year-old, and a stepfather to the other two children.

The 27-year-old woman said she regretted allowing his ex-boyfriend access to her children.

She said the man, who was a taxi driver, would always transport the three to crèche and school every morning.

She said she received a call from him before the incident.

“He then gave the phone to my first- and second-born to tell me that they loved me and then took the phone to tell me that he loved me. I quickly asked the police to go to his house. When they got there he had already killed the children and taken his own life,” she said.

The three children will be buried this weekend and the man the following weekend.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

