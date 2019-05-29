Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
Pravin Gordhan filed an application on Tuesday to review and set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings on his decision to grant former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay in 2009.
PRETORIA – Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday said the release of the Public Protector’s report was timed to allow his detractors to use it to prevent his reappointment to government.
Gordhan filed an application on Tuesday to review and set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings.
Mkhwebane found the former minister had violated the Constitution, but Gordhan said he took advice from six officials, all of whom deemed the decision lawful.
The report has been used as the basis for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to urge President Cyril Ramaphosa not to appoint Gordhan to his Cabinet.
Gordhan referred to his political opponents as those who are fighting back against the work to restore integrity and stability to state institutions.
He said Advocate Mkhwebane timed the release of the report so as to enable a renewal of the ongoing political campaign against him by proponents of state capture and defenders of corruption.
Gordhan attacks the report on thirteen grounds of fact and law, and he sets out a timeline of events which he believes shows he acted appropriately and lawfully in the early retirement matter.
But the former minister goes further. He said Mkhwebane repeatedly revealed her “stunning incompetence, irrationality and negligence” in the performance of her duties.
Mkhwebane’s office said she would respond to the application in due course.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
