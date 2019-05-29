Metrorail appeals for information after latest CT train fire

-
Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin GordhanPolitics
-
Virus-packed laptop sells as artwork for over $1.3mWorld
-
Esethu Mcinjana says police yet to make contact after wrongful arrestLocal
-
Former WC Justice Dept head vows to continue child maintenance fight from ParlyLocal
-
Mount Everest's perilous route to the top of the worldWorld
-
Donor-funded schools will create imbalance in education system, says SadtuLocal
-
-
-
-
-
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protestLocal
-
New Gauteng MEC Ramokgopa prioritises youth jobs, township economiesLocal
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meetingPolitics
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
SA awaits Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement after Mabuza sworn in as MPPolitics
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new CabinetPolitics
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her dutiesPolitics
-
ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to partyPolitics
-
DA denounces Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela’s cabinet selectionsPolitics
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mindOpinion
-
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversionBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contractsBusiness
-
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - SatawuBusiness
-
City of Cape Town facing law suit for 'omissions' in desalination plant contractLocal
-
'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charityBusiness
-
Netflix to 'rethink' investment in Georgia if abortion law takes effectWorld
-
Mandy Moore reaches Mount Everest base campLifestyle
-
Afropunk JHB announces Solange Knowles, Miguel & more for 2019 lineupLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 May 2019Lifestyle
-
'People do everything to make it worse,' says Kanye about his bipolarLifestyle
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Facebook use eroding in US as social media under pressureLifestyle
-
Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being sexually assaulted as teenLifestyle
-
Steady hands: The calming influence of Proteas coach Ottis GibsonSport
-
Southpaw shortage not a concern for India's batting - TendulkarSport
-
Healthy Woods will likely break my majors record-NicklausSport
-
Home favourite Tsonga ready to renew Nishikori rivalrySport
-
'Never so nervous' Osaka, Halep survive Roland Garros horror showsSport
-
Six appeal: Euro glory would ease Premier pain for LiverpoolSport
-
Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponedLocal
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'Local
-
Deadly earthquake hits northern PeruWorld
-
Tornado tears through Oklahoma CityWorld
-
WATCH: It's party time! Presidential inauguration concertLocal
-
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inaugurationLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana playersLocal
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
Metrorail appeals for information after latest CT train fire
Two carriages were gutted and a third damaged in the incident.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has urged anyone who has information about a train fire to report it to authorities.
Two carriages were gutted and a third damaged in the incident.
Several carriages were already on fire when the train pulled into Cape Town station.
Metrorail said a full investigation has been launched. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
No arrests were made.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott thanked commuters for their patience.
“Preliminary reports show the damage to platforms five and six is not as extensive as first expected. There is a good chance they could be reopened before afternoon peak.”
