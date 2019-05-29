Metrorail appeals for information after latest CT train fire

Two carriages were gutted and a third damaged in the incident.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has urged anyone who has information about a train fire to report it to authorities.

Two carriages were gutted and a third damaged in the incident.

Several carriages were already on fire when the train pulled into Cape Town station.

Metrorail said a full investigation has been launched. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

No arrests were made.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott thanked commuters for their patience.

“Preliminary reports show the damage to platforms five and six is not as extensive as first expected. There is a good chance they could be reopened before afternoon peak.”