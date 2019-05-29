Praise and dismay for Makhura's new Gauteng cabinet

Panyaza Lesufi was moved from the education portfolio to finance in what has been described as an important move.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been mixed reaction to the new Gauteng cabinet announced by Premier David Makhura.

While the provincial African National Congress (ANC) said the cabinet consisted of formidable men and women who were competent, the Freedom Front Plus in Gauteng said the cabinet did not inspire much confidence for a better future for the province. The party's Anton Alberts said it would ensure that the African National Congress (ANC) provided proper service delivery.

“The ANC must really be responsible in the way that they’re going around,” he said.

Makhura made several changes to the cabinet, which would serve in the province's sixth administration. Panyaza Lesufi was moved from the education portfolio to finance, in what was described by analysts as important.

Another high-profile appointment was the return of former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who will be the economic development, agriculture and environment MEC.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said moving Lesufi to finance was a good move.

“Moving him to a strategic treasury position is one positive acknowledgement because that particular portfolio is only for senior individuals,” he told 702.

JOBURG ANC WOMEN'S LEAGUE DEMANDS APOLOGY, RESIGNATION

Meanwhile, the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) in Johannesburg said through a statement on Wednesday that the premier should resign to make space for more women. Should he not resign, it said, he should instruct all male MECs to "appoint women advisers, spokespersons, chiefs of staff and heads of departments, for the duration of their term".

The provincial cabinet has a 50/50 representation of men and women.

"We are emphasising this call for men because we expect that MECs who are women will prioritise women empowerment. We believe that Gauteng has no shortage of women with capacity to lead in government," said Sheshile Nkwanyana, regional secretary for the ANCWL in Johannesburg through the statement.

The provincial arm of the league said it was "extremely disappointed" at Makhura's decision to "deliberately ignore the progressive resolution taken by the ANC special NEC (national executive committee)".

The special NEC in May resolved that in provinces where the premiers were men, at least 60% of the MECs would be women.

"The decision taken by Cde Makhura to appoint a 50/50 executive does not only disregard the decision of the NEC, it also sends a message to the women of Gauteng that he has no interest in dismantling patriarchy and that women empowerment is not part of his agenda," Nkwanyana stated.

The Johannesburg ANCWL also asked for an apology.