Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]

Sethembiso Zulu | EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane interviews Khotsang Moshoeshoe who is lobbying SA buyers to boycott Lesotho wool and mohair. Farmers say they were forced by the government to export through Chinese-owned broker Maseru Dawning last year, but many are still queuing at banks, waiting to get their money.