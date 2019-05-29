Kuruman man arrested for dealing in dagga worth R1.1m

The 35-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning in Promise Land near Whenchville.

CAPE TOWN - A Kuruman man has been arrested for dealing in hydro dagga worth more than R1.1 million.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning in Promise Land near Whenchville.

While conducting the raid, members also confiscated a TV, sander, grinder and drill machines suspected to have been stolen.



The police's Brigadier Ramatseba said: “He was also arrested in connection with stolen property. He will appear before the magistrates court on Wednesday for the possession of dagga and stolen property.”