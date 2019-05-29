'People are even using assault rifles' - Khayelitsha residents 'tired' of crime

Two people were shot dead and 17 others were wounded in two separate attacks over the weekend in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Khayelitsha say they are fed up with ongoing shootings in the area.

“We are quite tired and we seem to be a community that is ravaged by crime and hardened criminals,” said the Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido.

He added: “In the case of KwaMhlanga where people are even using assault rifles, that’s becoming a military-style attack. The Khayelitsha Development Forum is making a very firm call to all community members to amass and expose these thugs and report them.”

The sentiment came after two people were shot dead and 17 others were wounded in two separate shootings over the weekend when 10 men opened fire on two taverns in Site B and Harare.

Five people were shot and one was wounded on the same weekend in Nyanga.