'People are even using assault rifles' - Khayelitsha residents 'tired' of crime

-
Human traffic jams clog Mount EverestWorld
-
'People are even using assault rifles' - Khayelitsha residents 'tired' of crimeLocal
-
Ramaphosa's new CabinetPolitics
-
US Special Counsel Mueller says charging Trump was 'not an option'World
-
Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayedLocal
-
Israel PM's wife reaches plea deal in delivery meals case: reportsWorld
-
'People are even using assault rifles' - Khayelitsha residents 'tired' of crimeLocal
-
Ramaphosa's new CabinetPolitics
-
Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayedLocal
-
Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss courtSport
-
Soweto residents torch buses, trucks over power cutsLocal
-
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier SaulLocal
Ramaphosa's new Cabinet
-
Praise and dismay for Makhura's new Gauteng cabinetLocal
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pmLocal
-
Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet expected to save taxpayers moneyPolitics
-
Charges against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede cloud her budget speechPolitics
-
WC ANC: DA hasn’t consulted party about Scopa chair positionLocal
-
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet's penalties in locomotive deal were unlawful, Zondo inquiry toldBusiness
-
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey showsBusiness
-
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversionBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contractsBusiness
-
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - SatawuBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
Gotta catch 'em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next yearLifestyle
-
Netflix to 'rethink' investment in Georgia if abortion law takes effectWorld
-
Mandy Moore reaches Mount Everest base campLifestyle
-
Afropunk JHB announces Solange Knowles, Miguel & more for 2019 lineupLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 May 2019Lifestyle
-
'People do everything to make it worse,' says Kanye West about his bipolarLifestyle
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Expectation manifests in different ways in World Cup openerSport
-
Silverware matters most to Emery as Arsenal aim to win for missing MkhitaryanSport
-
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
-
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
-
Domestic restructure lands Cricket South Africa in courtSport
-
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
-
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
-
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
-
Batsman Hope backs West Indies to get 500 in ODIsSport
-
Cricket World Cup: a potted historySport
-
Steady hands: The calming influence of Proteas coach Ottis GibsonSport
Popular Topics
-
Soweto residents torch buses, trucks over power cutsLocal
-
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part3]Africa
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part2]Africa
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]Africa
-
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashPolitics
-
Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponedLocal
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
'People are even using assault rifles' - Khayelitsha residents 'tired' of crime
Two people were shot dead and 17 others were wounded in two separate attacks over the weekend in Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - Residents in Khayelitsha say they are fed up with ongoing shootings in the area.
“We are quite tired and we seem to be a community that is ravaged by crime and hardened criminals,” said the Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido.
He added: “In the case of KwaMhlanga where people are even using assault rifles, that’s becoming a military-style attack. The Khayelitsha Development Forum is making a very firm call to all community members to amass and expose these thugs and report them.”
The sentiment came after two people were shot dead and 17 others were wounded in two separate shootings over the weekend when 10 men opened fire on two taverns in Site B and Harare.
Five people were shot and one was wounded on the same weekend in Nyanga.
Timeline
-
Police hunt gunmen following separate shootings in Nyanga, Khayelitshaone day ago
-
WC task team probes 3 shootings in Nyanga, Khayelitsha2 days ago
-
Suspects arrested for robberies on Golden Arrow buses back in court next week5 days ago
-
CT anti-gang unit arrests 3 suspects for well-known lawyer’s murder6 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa's new Cabinetone hour ago
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pm5 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayedone hour ago
-
Police investigate claims that 8 bodies were buried at a Linksfield home7 hours ago
-
President Ramaphosa's new Cabinet457 days ago
-
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier Saulone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.