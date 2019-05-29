Govt struggles to secure funding for District 6 redevelopment

Earlier this month, former Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the Western Cape High Court that her department could not afford the undertaking on its own.

CAPE TOWN - Government has still not been able to secure funding for the redevelopment of District Six.

Earlier this month, former Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the Western Cape High Court that her department could not afford the undertaking on its own.

On Tuesday, her department submitted its three-monthly report on how far it was in providing restitution for District Six land claimants.

In the latest progress report, Nkoana-Mashabane stated her department was in the process of securing a once-off amount of R351 million for the development of existing restitution units. But the department needed at least R2.4 billion to cover the redevelopment costs.

She said the department had finalised the criteria for choosing which claimants could move into the units that were under construction in the area.

At least 1,062 verified claimants were on the waiting list for houses in District Six. They had lodged their claims by December 1998.

But Nkoana-Mashabane said claimants over the age of 90 would be given preference regardless of the date of their claim.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)