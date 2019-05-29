Govt struggles to secure funding for District 6 redevelopment
Earlier this month, former Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the Western Cape High Court that her department could not afford the undertaking on its own.
CAPE TOWN - Government has still not been able to secure funding for the redevelopment of District Six.
Earlier this month, former Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told the Western Cape High Court that her department could not afford the undertaking on its own.
On Tuesday, her department submitted its three-monthly report on how far it was in providing restitution for District Six land claimants.
In the latest progress report, Nkoana-Mashabane stated her department was in the process of securing a once-off amount of R351 million for the development of existing restitution units. But the department needed at least R2.4 billion to cover the redevelopment costs.
She said the department had finalised the criteria for choosing which claimants could move into the units that were under construction in the area.
At least 1,062 verified claimants were on the waiting list for houses in District Six. They had lodged their claims by December 1998.
But Nkoana-Mashabane said claimants over the age of 90 would be given preference regardless of the date of their claim.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new Cabinet
-
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve
-
Soshanguve community left reeling by sibling triple murder
-
DA denounces Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela’s cabinet selections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.