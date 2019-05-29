Gauteng Education Dept working to fix glitches in online admission system

It says technicians are working to fix the problem and parents who experienced difficulties have been supplied with reference numbers.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has urged parents not to panic about technical glitches in its online admission system.

It said that technicians were working to fix the problem and parents who experienced difficulties have been supplied with reference numbers.

So far, the department has received over 459,000 online applications for next year.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The departmental technicians are working tirelessly to fix the WA4 reference number received by some parents who reside closer to schools. Instead of them receiving WA1, they received WA4.”