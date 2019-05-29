Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new Cabinet
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has appointed his executive council for the sixth administration with a few young leaders included.
Makhura on Tuesday postponed the announcement of his Cabinet, citing a need to consult further with the necessary structures.
Premier David Makhura has appointed Gauteng ANC Youth League spokesperson Mbali Hlophe as the new Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC.
The ANC's provincial spokesperson Tasneem Motara will head the portfolio of Infrastructure Development and Property Management.
Another significant appointment is the return of former Tshwane Mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who will be the Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment MEC.
Faith Mazibuko has replaced Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane as the new Community Safety MEC, while Panyaza Lesufi moves to the Finance and e-Government portfolio. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko takes over as Education MEC.
Gwen Ramokgopa has been replaced by Bandile Masuku as the new Health MEC.
With the rising number of protests over a shortage of houses, the department will now become the responsibility of Lebogang Maile, who is the new MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe takes on the Social Development portfolio while Jacob Mamabolo has been appointed as the MEC of Public Transport and Road Infrastructure.
Newly appointed Infrastructure Development and Property Management MEC Tasneem Motara said the premier has presented the right mix for the provincial Cabinet.
Motara was previously the ANC's provincial spokesperson.
She said that she has several challenges to tackle over the next five years.
“I think some of the challenges are that a lot of the infrastructure in Gauteng is old. We’ve got to properly manage the property assets register, to build new infrastructure on time and within budget.”
The MEC's will be sworn in on Thursday.
