'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehab
The 'Game of Thrones' actor is taking time out from the spotlight to work on some 'personal issues' at a 'wellness retreat', his spokesperson has confirmed.
LONDON - Kit Harington's representative has confirmed he has checked into a "wellness facility" to work on "personal issues".
The Game of Thrones actor is taking time out from the spotlight to work on some "personal issues" at a "wellness retreat", his spokesperson has confirmed.
The representative said: "Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."
The statement came after it was reported the 32-year-old star had checked into a facility shortly before the final episode of the fantasy drama series - in which he shot to fame playing Jon Snow - aired earlier this month.
Harington is said to have been at luxury Connecticut health retreat Prive-Swiss for almost a month to tackle stress and alcohol use after the ending of the show "really hit him hard".
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "The end of 'GoT' really hit Kit hard .... He realised 'This is it -- this is the end', it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, 'What next?'
"He's in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol."
The British actor has the full support of his wife, former co-star Rose Leslie.
The insider added: "His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet."
The clinic costs over $120,000 a month, and the actor has been spending time there undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation, and cognitive behavioural therapy.
But Harington isn't confined to the facility and has been seen by local Connecticut residents heading to the gym and a book store.
A source said: "Kit looks really good and appears to be very focused on his health and wellness.
"I have personally seen him out in the community many times. I think it's wonderful that he is taking time to take care of himself - more people should."
The star recently admitted he had a "full-on breakdown" after filming his final scenes for the show.
He said: "My final day of shooting, I felt fine ... I felt fine ... I felt fine ... then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit ...Then they called 'wrap' and I just f---ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again."
