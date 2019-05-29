Frustrated Mzimhlophe residents say they live in fear of violent protests

Three buses and a truck were torched in the area on the Soweto highway on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, said on Wednesday they were living in constant fear because of violent demonstrations in the area.

It’s understood the damage was caused by protesters who are unhappy about electricity-related issues.

According to the residents, the people that set the buses alight were those living in the hostel across the road.

A Mzimhlophe resident said the acts of violence were nothing new.

“There was crime during yesterday’s protest [and] people’s bags were being snatched. This is nothing new, sometimes they throw rocks at passing vehicles because they have no electricity,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said she didn’t understand why the buses were set alight as the vehicles had nothing to do with electricity.

“For those who need to go to work in the morning, where are we supposed to get public transport when there are protests?” she asked in frustration.

The Soweto highway was reopened as police monitored the area.