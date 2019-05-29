Frustrated Mzimhlophe residents say they live in fear of violent protests
Three buses and a truck were torched in the area on the Soweto highway on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, said on Wednesday they were living in constant fear because of violent demonstrations in the area.
Three buses and a truck were torched in the area on the Soweto highway on Tuesday night.
It’s understood the damage was caused by protesters who are unhappy about electricity-related issues.
According to the residents, the people that set the buses alight were those living in the hostel across the road.
A Mzimhlophe resident said the acts of violence were nothing new.
“There was crime during yesterday’s protest [and] people’s bags were being snatched. This is nothing new, sometimes they throw rocks at passing vehicles because they have no electricity,” she said.
Meanwhile, she said she didn’t understand why the buses were set alight as the vehicles had nothing to do with electricity.
“For those who need to go to work in the morning, where are we supposed to get public transport when there are protests?” she asked in frustration.
The Soweto highway was reopened as police monitored the area.
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pm
-
Police investigate claims that 8 bodies were buried at a Linksfield home
-
Praise and dismay for Makhura's new Gauteng cabinet
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new Cabinet
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.