French #MeToo founder sued for slander by man she accused

-
SAHRC wants Agrizzi to undergo sensitivity training over k-word videoLocal
-
Poaching slows but Africa's elephants still face extinctionWorld
-
Another train damaged by fire in Cape TownLocal
-
Bo-Kaap Civil Association hails court ‘victory’ over property developer BlokLocal
-
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrationsLocal
-
McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry toldLocal
-
SAHRC wants Agrizzi to undergo sensitivity training over k-word videoLocal
-
Another train damaged by fire in Cape TownLocal
-
Bo-Kaap Civil Association hails court ‘victory’ over property developer BlokLocal
-
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrationsLocal
-
McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry toldLocal
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pmLocal
-
Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet expected to save taxpayers moneyPolitics
-
Charges against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede cloud her budget speechPolitics
-
WC ANC: DA hasn’t consulted party about Scopa chair positionLocal
-
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
-
Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin GordhanPolitics
-
SA awaits Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement after Mabuza sworn in as MPPolitics
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South AfricaOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continueOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet's penalties in locomotive deal were unlawful, Zondo inquiry toldBusiness
-
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey showsBusiness
-
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversionBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Lawyer Tshiamo Sedumedi details probes into Transnet contractsBusiness
-
BEE scoring was removed for China South Rail contract, Zondo inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Strike over racial pay differences will shut down Transnet ports - SatawuBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
Gotta catch 'em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next yearLifestyle
-
Netflix to 'rethink' investment in Georgia if abortion law takes effectWorld
-
Mandy Moore reaches Mount Everest base campLifestyle
-
Afropunk JHB announces Solange Knowles, Miguel & more for 2019 lineupLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 May 2019Lifestyle
-
'People do everything to make it worse,' says Kanye West about his bipolarLifestyle
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
-
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
-
Domestic restructure lands Cricket South Africa in courtSport
-
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
-
Nigeria ready to fulfil potential at women's World Cup, says coachSport
-
Batsman Hope backs West Indies to get 500 in ODIsSport
Popular Topics
-
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricketSport
-
Surprise New Zealand selection Blundell on brink of ODI debut in World CupSport
-
Batsman Hope backs West Indies to get 500 in ODIsSport
-
Cricket World Cup: a potted historySport
-
Steady hands: The calming influence of Proteas coach Ottis GibsonSport
-
Southpaw shortage not a concern for India's batting - TendulkarSport
Popular Topics
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part3]Africa
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part2]Africa
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]Africa
-
Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehabLifestyle
-
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet membersPolitics
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bashPolitics
-
Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponedLocal
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor ShowLifestyle
-
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'Local
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
French #MeToo founder sued for slander by man she accused
Sandra Muller, a US-based French journalist, is being sued for defamation by senior French TV executive Eric Brion at a Paris court over a Twitter post accusing him of humiliating her with vulgar comments.
PARIS - The woman behind France's answer to the #MeToo campaign exposing abusive behaviour by men was to appear in court on Wednesday accused of slandering a media executive who she said had made lewd remarks.
Sandra Muller, a US-based French journalist, is being sued for defamation by senior French TV executive Eric Brion at a Paris court over a Twitter post accusing him of humiliating her with vulgar comments.
Both Muller and Brion, a media consultant and former head of TV channel Equidia, are expected to be in court when the hearing starts on Wednesday afternoon.
Muller started a viral hashtag in French in October 2018, #balancetonporc ("expose your pig"), which called on Frenchwomen to name and shame men in an echo of the #MeToo movement that began in response to allegations that toppled movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
In her Twitter post, she told of how Brion had humiliated her, saying: "You have big breasts. You are my type of woman. I will make you orgasm all night."
The post led to an outpouring of tales of harassment and assault, which were hailed as ending a culture of permissiveness in France towards unwanted advances.
After apologising for his remarks, Brion nonetheless decided to launch legal action against her.
He is asking for €50,000 in damages, €15,000 in legal fees and the deletion of the tweet where his name is mentioned.
"This is someone who acknowledged initially unacceptable conduct, who said sorry, and then suddenly decided to go to court," said one of Muller's lawyers, Francis Spinzer, before the start of the trial.
'PREDATOR'
But Eric Brion contends that two tweets in particular sent by Muller present him as a "sexual predator", said his lawyer Nicolas Benoit.
"It is denunciation. At no time did he have the chance to defend himself."
In an op-ed in Le Monde newspaper late last year, Brion admitted making "inappropriate remarks to Sandra Muller" at a cocktail party.
But he also accused Muller of "deliberately creating ambiguity about what happened" by linking it to the response to the Weinstein affair.
He complained of the severe personal and professional consequences of what he said was a "conflation of heavyhanded flirting and sexual harassment in the workplace".
Many Frenchwomen made public their experiences of abusive behaviour by men in the wake of the #MeToo and #balancetonporc movements.
But there has also been controversy.
Last year a group of prominent French women, led by film star Catherine Deneuve, complained that the campaign against harassment had become "puritanical" and they defended the right of men to "hit on" women.
Timeline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.