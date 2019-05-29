Former WC Justice Dept head vows to continue child maintenance fight from Parly

Hishaam Mohamed is packing up after 27 years at the department and he is headed to the National Assembly as an ANC MP.

CAPE TOWN - Former head of the provincial Justice Department, Hishaam Mohamed, vowed to continue fighting for single parents and their children’s right to maintenance.

Mohamed is packing up after 27 years at the department. He is headed to the National Assembly as an ANC MP.

He spearheaded Operation Isondlo, which started in 2005. The operation was aimed at tracking down maintenance defaulters and beneficiaries.

Mohamed said he was inundated with calls from concerned single mothers in recent days for him to continue the initiative from Parliament.

“We assured them that each of their matters would be dealt with very rigorously. I will make sure the executive, which is the Department of Justice, ensures maintenance beneficiaries do experience their rights.”

Mohamed assured worrying moms that the team he left behind at the National Prosecuting Authority would hold maintenance-dodging parents to account. Mohamed said matters relating to women and children are dear to his heart.

“I hope I am deployed to deal with matters affecting women and children so that I can continue ploughing back.”

Since 2005, the campaign has seen thousands of defaulting fathers pay up to avoid arrest.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)