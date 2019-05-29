Former WC Justice Dept head vows to continue child maintenance fight from Parly
Hishaam Mohamed is packing up after 27 years at the department and he is headed to the National Assembly as an ANC MP.
CAPE TOWN - Former head of the provincial Justice Department, Hishaam Mohamed, vowed to continue fighting for single parents and their children’s right to maintenance.
Mohamed is packing up after 27 years at the department. He is headed to the National Assembly as an ANC MP.
He spearheaded Operation Isondlo, which started in 2005. The operation was aimed at tracking down maintenance defaulters and beneficiaries.
Mohamed said he was inundated with calls from concerned single mothers in recent days for him to continue the initiative from Parliament.
“We assured them that each of their matters would be dealt with very rigorously. I will make sure the executive, which is the Department of Justice, ensures maintenance beneficiaries do experience their rights.”
Mohamed assured worrying moms that the team he left behind at the National Prosecuting Authority would hold maintenance-dodging parents to account. Mohamed said matters relating to women and children are dear to his heart.
“I hope I am deployed to deal with matters affecting women and children so that I can continue ploughing back.”
Since 2005, the campaign has seen thousands of defaulting fathers pay up to avoid arrest.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
SA awaits Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement after Mabuza sworn in as MP
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new Cabinet
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
New Gauteng MEC Ramokgopa prioritises youth jobs, township economies
-
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest
-
ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.