Former Bosasa execs back SAHRC racism case against Agrizzi

In a recording submitted as evidence at the state capture inquiry earlier this year, the former executive could be heard using the k-word in reference to black Bosasa directors.

FILE: Angelo Agrizzi arrives at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on 6 February 2019. He and six others have been charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
53 minutes ago

RANDBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it had received support from former directors at Bosasa who were willing to testify against Angelo Agrizzi in his crimen injuria case.

In a recording submitted as evidence at the state capture inquiry earlier this year, the former executive could be heard using the k-word in reference to black Bosasa directors.

The SAHRC has accused Agrizzi of hate speech and racism. He appeared in the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday.

The hate speech and racism case against Agrizzi may be settled out of court if he reaches an agreement with the SAHRC.

However, the commission's Buang Jones said there were certain conditions that must be met.

“For that, the respondent must pay damages in the amount of R200,000.”

He said the commission would be ready to proceed with the case if the two parties don't reach common ground.

“Two of the executives at the company are ready and willing to testify in support of this application; to declare the utterances of Mr Agrizzi as hate speech and as constituting unfair discrimination on the prohibited grounds of race,” said Jones.

The matter was postponed to 27 June.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

