Esethu Mcinjana says police yet to make contact after wrongful arrest

Esethu Mcinjana missed a job interview after two police officers arrested and detained her overnight at the local police station.

CAPE TOWN - A woman, wrongfully arrested in Sea Point, says she still hasn’t heard anything from police.

Esethu Mcinjana missed a job interview after two police officers arrested and detained her overnight at the local police station.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been investigating the incident.

Eyewitness News asked police whether the two officers involved in the matter were still at work.

The police’s communications office had not yet responded.

The SAPS is looking into the incident because police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), says such a matter doesn’t fall within its mandate.

Mcinjana’s lawyers have advised her to lodge a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission.

2/2 "...that speak to the treatment of everyone in a humane manner.

If any police official is found to have transgressed any aspect cited above, decisive action will be taken." MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2019

She says no one from the police has spoken to her since her ordeal on 19 May.

However, the 23-year-old has landed the learnership she wanted at the Sea Point hotel where she was initially supposed to go for an interview on the day she was allegedly harassed by the police officers.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)