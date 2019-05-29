Equality Court to hear racism case against Angelo Agrizzi

The case, initiated by the Human Rights Commission, comes after Agrizzi admitted at the state capture commission of inquiry earlier this year that he was a racist.

JOHANNESBURG – The Equality Court will on Wednesday hear racism and hate speech case against Bosasa’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi.

In a sound recording which was heard as evidence at the commission, Agrizzi could be heard using the K-word several times.