Donor-funded schools will create imbalance in education system, says Sadtu
That view is contained in the union's argument challenging the Western Cape Education Amendment Bill.
CAPE TOWN - Teachers union Sadtu said there was no evidence that donor-funded schools are successful.
The union filed a notice of motion in the Western Cape High Court challenging the constitutionality of the Bill.
Sadtu said there was no evidence that donor-funded schools work. The union believes such a move could create an unbalanced education system, deepening the existing divide between schools.
The bill also provides for intervention facilities for learners who are found guilty of serious misconduct.
Sadtu argued such facilities could stigmatise pupils and violate national legislation relating to school suspension.
The union raised fears and said this system would unfairly subject pupils to disciplinary interventions their peers do not have to face.
The Western Cape Educating Department was expected to oppose the matter.
