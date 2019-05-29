City of CT’s R50bn budget prioritises housing - Plato

Over the next three years, almost R2.7 billion will go towards human settlement upgrades, said the city council.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town council has approved a budget of just over R50 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Mayor Dan Plato said the budget was geared towards improving safety, urban renewal and human settlements.

“There’s something for everyone in the budget, housing for instance. Over R800 million for new housing and informal settlement upgrades has been budget for,” Plato said.

Over the next three years, almost R2.7 billion will go towards human settlement upgrades in the metro, the council said.

With the emphasis on improving public transport, R2.9 billion will be spent on transport upgrades over the same period. About R535 million has been earmarked for the safety and security directorate.

The budget was presented and discussed at 27 public meetings across the City of Cape Town and over 4,000 Capetonians gave input.