Case against woman accused of committing R4m fraud on dating site postponed
Nokuthula Ndaba allegedly gained approximately R4 million from a victim encountered through a dating site.
CAPE TOWN - The case against Nokuthula Ndaba and three others accused of committing R4 million fraud through a dating site has been postponed to 2 September.
Forty-three-year-old Ndaba appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
She allegedly managed to get approximately R4 million from a victim she encountered on a dating site.
After a relationship developed, the victim was promised a business partnership and was later requested to send money through several bank accounts and other transactions.
The alleged scam happened between May and August 2016.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the three other suspects first appeared in the Germiston Magistrates Court on 14 May soon after their arrest and were released on bail.
"They were allegedly linked to the fraud case that implicates the four of them in fraudulent activities,” he said.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pm
-
Police investigate claims that 8 bodies were buried at a Linksfield home
-
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrations
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.