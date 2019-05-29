Case against woman accused of committing R4m fraud on dating site postponed

Nokuthula Ndaba allegedly gained approximately R4 million from a victim encountered through a dating site.

CAPE TOWN - The case against Nokuthula Ndaba and three others accused of committing R4 million fraud through a dating site has been postponed to 2 September.

Forty-three-year-old Ndaba appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She allegedly managed to get approximately R4 million from a victim she encountered on a dating site.

After a relationship developed, the victim was promised a business partnership and was later requested to send money through several bank accounts and other transactions.

The alleged scam happened between May and August 2016.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the three other suspects first appeared in the Germiston Magistrates Court on 14 May soon after their arrest and were released on bail.

"They were allegedly linked to the fraud case that implicates the four of them in fraudulent activities,” he said.