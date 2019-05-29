Cape Town police seek public help to find missing woman (60)

Father suspected of killing 3 children in murder-suicide was abusive - mom
Avril O’Connor was last seen at Groote Schuur Hospital on Tuesday just after 11am.
CAPE TOWN - Woodstock police are calling on the public to help track down a missing 60-year-old woman.
Avril O’Connor was last seen at Groote Schuur Hospital on Tuesday just after 11am.
O'Connor was last seen wearing a navy blue top with white stripes, black tracksuit, and black shoes.
Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “Woodstock police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the whereabouts of missing O’Connor.”
