Bo-Kaap Civil Association hails court ‘victory’ over property developer Blok

CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association says it views the latest court ruling against a property developer a victory.

Earlier this week, developer Blok dropped its application for an interdict against Bo-Kaap residents to be transferred to Prime Point Properties, which is now the holding entity of the 40 Lion Street property.

The Western Cape High Court found Blok couldn’t transfer the interdict, although it still stands.

Blok obtained the interdict in November to stop people from blocking the transportation of a crane to its construction site.

This week the court heard Prime Point Properties was now the holding entity of the site, after the transfer went through in March.

This exchange cost Prime Point Properties over R51 million.

The court, however, decided the November interdict couldn’t be transferred.

Secretary of the association Jacky Poking said although the interdict still stood, the latest court ruling was a win for residents.

“It’s vindication because we’ve been saying these people cannot be trusted. And them conceding and withdrawing on Monday tells us we were right and that’s why we see this as a victory.”

Blok said it dropped the transfer of the interdict case “due to technicalities in the legal system”.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)