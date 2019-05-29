Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin Gordhan
702 host Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Tebogo Malatji about his client’s response to Mkhwebane’s report as well as to journalist Marianne Thamm about the wider question of the competency of the Public Protector and controversies surrounding her work.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers on Tuesday filed a review application asking the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set aside a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct after he granted the early retirement payout of then South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
Gordhan’s lawyer, Tebogo Malatji, said his client would also ask the court to set aside Mkhwebane’s report and findings as unconstitutional, unlawful, irrational and invalid.
702 host Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Malatji about his client’s response to Mkhwebane’s report as well as to journalist Marianne Thamm about the wider question of the competency of the Public Protector and controversies surrounding her work.
Malatji said if they do not take the remedial actions that Mkhwebane has recommended, it must be implemented, adding once we have launched a review court application that matter is then subjected to public review.
On factual inaccuracies of this entire matter, Malatji said the fact that the Public Protector found that Pillay did not retire was incorrect.
Thamm, who wrote a piece on Daily Maverick Fiddling while South Africa burns: What is Busisiwe Mkhwebane up to? says we must acknowledge that the Public Protector is in her right to release the report and Gordhan is entitled to take it on review.
For more listen to the audio.
Timeline
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party
-
Call for ANC integrity commission to probe Gordhan following Mkhwebane report
-
Gordhan: Timing of Public Protector's report 'politically motivated'
Popular in Politics
-
SA awaits Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement after Mabuza sworn in as MP
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new Cabinet
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
DA denounces Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela’s cabinet selections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.