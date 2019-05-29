View all in Latest
Another train damaged by fire in Cape Town

Metrorail said an overhead electrical wire caused a short that resulted in the explosion of the high-tension equipment on top of a motor coach.

Metrorail has temporarily suspended the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip lines after a train caught fire, disrupting operation services. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Metrorail has temporarily suspended the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip lines after a train caught fire, disrupting operation services. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A train was damaged by an electrical fire at Cape Town train station on Wednesday afternoon.

This after two carriages were destroyed and another was damaged in a blaze on a train on Tuesday night.

In that blaze, two commuters were treated for smoke inhalation and the damaged carriages were removed for forensic tests and damage appraisal.

Firefighters have managed to extinguish the latest train fire at the train station and authorities confirmed it was caused by an electrical fault.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's protection services demarcated the area around platform 16 and commuters were directed away from the scene.

The fire caused temporary service suspensions on some lines.

“Due to the fire-related incident in Cape Town, the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip trains are temporarily suspended in both directions until further notice,” the announcer said.

The cause of Tuesday night’s fire is still undetermined, but platforms five and six, which were affected, have been reopened.

Metrorail said in the past similar losses have amounted to about R3 million.

Metrorail said an overhead electrical wire caused a short that resulted in the explosion of the high-tension equipment on top of a motor coach.

“The train was an empty set, destined for the depot for repairs. Preliminary investigations indicate no injuries. The fire was put out and platforms 15 and 16 are closed until cleanup operations are complete.”

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

