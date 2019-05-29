ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party

An ANC member who has filed a complaint to the party’s integrity commission against Pravin Gordhan said the body must flag him as a risk to the reputation of the party to prove it is acting without fear or favour.

JOHANNESBURG – An African National Congress (ANC) member who has filed a complaint to the party’s integrity commission against Pravin Gordhan said the body must flag the former minister as a risk to the reputation of the party to prove it is acting without fear or favour.

In a letter directed at the commission’s chairperson George Mashaba which Eyewitness News has seen, Phapano Phasha said that the commission must look at the Public Protector’s report against Gordhan and decide if this doesn’t bring the party’s image into disrepute.

The Public Protector released a report last week, which found Gordhan violated the Constitution when he authorised an early retirement for then South African Revenue Services deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay in 2009.

The former minister has since filed papers asking the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set aside the report, challenging Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence and fitness to hold office.

Phasha has two complaints against Gordhan. She wants the commission to judge him on the Public Protector’s report and decide whether that doesn’t bring the ANC’s image into disrepute.

She also complained about what she calls a persistent and continuous attack on the Public Protector’s office by Gordhan.

“For the integrity committee not to be seen to be functional, the idea is that it must call in Pravin.”

Phasha said that to ensure the commission continues to be seen as acting without fear or favour, it must flag Gordhan as a reputational risk to the party.