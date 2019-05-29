ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party
An ANC member who has filed a complaint to the party’s integrity commission against Pravin Gordhan said the body must flag him as a risk to the reputation of the party to prove it is acting without fear or favour.
JOHANNESBURG – An African National Congress (ANC) member who has filed a complaint to the party’s integrity commission against Pravin Gordhan said the body must flag the former minister as a risk to the reputation of the party to prove it is acting without fear or favour.
In a letter directed at the commission’s chairperson George Mashaba which Eyewitness News has seen, Phapano Phasha said that the commission must look at the Public Protector’s report against Gordhan and decide if this doesn’t bring the party’s image into disrepute.
The Public Protector released a report last week, which found Gordhan violated the Constitution when he authorised an early retirement for then South African Revenue Services deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay in 2009.
The former minister has since filed papers asking the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set aside the report, challenging Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence and fitness to hold office.
Phasha has two complaints against Gordhan. She wants the commission to judge him on the Public Protector’s report and decide whether that doesn’t bring the ANC’s image into disrepute.
She also complained about what she calls a persistent and continuous attack on the Public Protector’s office by Gordhan.
“For the integrity committee not to be seen to be functional, the idea is that it must call in Pravin.”
Phasha said that to ensure the commission continues to be seen as acting without fear or favour, it must flag Gordhan as a reputational risk to the party.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
DA denounces Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela’s cabinet selections
-
Call for ANC integrity commission to probe Gordhan following Mkhwebane report
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pig
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationship
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.