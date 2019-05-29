Agrizzi crimen injuria matter postponed to allow for out of court settlement

The Human Rights Commission has taken former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to the Equality Court, accusing him of racism and hate speech.

JOHANNESBURG – The crimen injuria case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed to the end of next month to allow parties time to decide whether the matter can be settled out of court.

The matter has been dragged to the courts after the former executive was heard in a recording submitted as evidence to the Zondo commission using the K-word to refer to black directors at Bosasa.

The recording, which has been widely circulated on social media, was described as extremely offensive by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Both the Human Rights Commission and lawyers representing Agrizzi have agreed that the matter should be moved to the end of next month.

This is to allow both parties time to decide whether they want to proceed with a criminal matter or a settlement of R200,000.

The commission’s Buang Jones said: “We want the court to direct Mr Agrizzi to undergo sensitivity programme, to issue an unconditional apology to all South Africans.

“We hope, as we commence with our discussions, these are some of the key issues we will be discussing.”

If the parties fail to reach an agreement, the commission said that two former directors at Bosasa would be some of the witnesses that are expected to testify against Agrizzi.