Afropunk JHB announces Solange Knowles, Miguel & more for 2019 lineup
The US musicians will join local talents including the Distruction Boyz, Sho Madjozi and Masego, among others.
CAPE TOWN – Afropunk Joburg has announced a stellar lineup for the 2019 festival, which includes Grammy award-winning singer Solange Knowles and US musician Miguel.
The musicians will be joined by local talents including the Distruction Boyz, Sho Madjozi and Masego, among others.
The annual festival celebrates music, art and film and fashion by black artists. This year’s festival will take place from Monday 30 December until Tuesday 31 December.
A general access advance two-day pass will cost you around R1,100, while single-day tickets are priced at R600 each. A VIP two-day pass will cost you R2,900.
Meanwhile, the lineup has been welcomed by social media users.
@afropunk the lineup tho #AfropunkJoburg 🙌🏽 Worth pic.twitter.com/VTTI0abUnX— June, 2 🎈 (@Tshaka_Not_Zulu) May 28, 2019
MIGUEL!!! MASEGO!!! 😍😍😍😭😭😭😭😭💖💖💖💖💖🙆🙆🙆🙆 HOW SWAY!! pic.twitter.com/5RK2wlNjes— Zamantungwa. (@iam_ayamah) May 28, 2019
The official #AFROPUNKJoburg @afropunk line up for 2019 😭😭— flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 28, 2019
Miguel, Rico Nasty, Nao, Solange🔥🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/U8JtO8fVqz
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
