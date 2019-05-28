WC ANC announces new member to replace Ebrahim Rasool

Rasool, the party's provincial elections head, decided not to take up a seat last week.

CAPE TOWN - Thirty-five-year-old Ayanda Bans, from the Central Karoo region, will become the African National Congress' (ANC) twelfth member in the Western Cape legislature.

Bans takes Ebrahim Rasool's place in the Western Cape legislature.

Rasool, the party's provincial elections head, decided not to take up a seat last week.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: “We do think that her addition gives a good mix of youth and experience in the legislature and it is our commitment to renewal.”