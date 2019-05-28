View all in Latest
WC ANC announces new member to replace Ebrahim Rasool

Rasool, the party's provincial elections head, decided not to take up a seat last week.

ANC Western Cape election head Ebrahim Rasool addresses the media outside a voting station in Pinelands in Cape Town on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
ANC Western Cape election head Ebrahim Rasool addresses the media outside a voting station in Pinelands in Cape Town on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Thirty-five-year-old Ayanda Bans, from the Central Karoo region, will become the African National Congress' (ANC) twelfth member in the Western Cape legislature.

Bans takes Ebrahim Rasool's place in the Western Cape legislature.

Rasool, the party's provincial elections head, decided not to take up a seat last week.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: “We do think that her addition gives a good mix of youth and experience in the legislature and it is our commitment to renewal.”

