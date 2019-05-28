WATCH: David Mabuza sworn in as MP
Last week David Mabuza postponed his swearing in, saying he wanted to first clear his name after the party’s integrity commission recommended that he and other ANC members be removed from the party’s candidate list to Parliament.
PRETORIA - ANC deputy president David Mabuza has been sworn-in as a member of Parliament at the presidential guesthouse.
Last week Mabuza postponed his swearing in, saying he wanted to first clear his name after the party’s integrity commission recommended that he and other ANC members be removed from the party’s candidate list to Parliament over various offences.
The commission is still carrying out its work - currently convening sittings to meet with the 22 flagged members before a final report is presented to the national executive committee at the end of this week.
After postponing his swearing in last week, Mabuza met with the integrity commission on Friday on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration.
His swearing in this afternoon clears the way for the president to bring him back as his deputy.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has suggested Mabuza has managed to clear his name.
It’s unclear how Mabuza has satisfied himself that his name has been cleared because the integrity commission has indicated it will only send its report to the ANC later on this week.
By that time, the president is likely to have announced his Cabinet having included people initially red flagged by the integrity body.
