-
Unemployed woman wrongfully arrested in Sea Point gets learnership
Esethu Mcinjana was supposed to go for a job interview for a learnership at a Sea Point hotel before she was approached by two police officers, searched and then detained.
CAPE TOWN - A woman who was wrongfully arrested in Sea Point has finally landed the job she wanted.
Esethu Mcinjana said she couldn’t attend a scheduled job interview at a local hotel earlier in May because she’d been detained.
Up until a few days ago, one of Mcinjana’s biggest concerns was that she was still unemployed after her ordeal.
Mcinjana was supposed to go for a job interview for a learnership at a Sea Point hotel before she was approached by two police officers.
They proceeded to search her handbag where they found a set of keys which they allegedly believed was being used to commit robberies.
She was held overnight at the Sea Point Police Station.
The SA Police Service said that it was also investigating why she was detained.
Mcinjana now has a reason to smile. She was called in for an interview at the same hotel on 27 May and has been offered a learnership.
The hotel has confirmed with Eyewitness News that once the learnership is completed, Mcinjana will receive a certificate which will further her career in the food and beverage industry.
