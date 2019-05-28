-
Kathrada Foundation adamant Gordhan innocent over Ivan Pillay Sars payout
-
Austrian parliament sacks Kurz as video sting crisis rolls on
-
Truck's sudden stop may have caused deadly N3 South crash – RTMC
-
Arson ruled out in Ford Kuga fire death inquest
-
Manhunt continues for murderer 'mistakenly released' from custody
-
Police hunt gunmen following separate shootings in Nyanga, Khayelitsha
-
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked firm R36m for one day's work, Zondo inquiry told
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting
-
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politics
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa's Cabinet: who & what's needed to end SA's malaise
-
Meet the ANC's premier candidates
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell Mothlake
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANC
-
Parties say they're making progress with removing election posters
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penalties
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
EFF defends Public Protector from 'racist' attacks
-
Mkhwebane playing factional politics over Gordhan report: Kathdrada Foundation
-
ANC's integrity commission likely complete its work by Wednesday
-
I feared losing my job if I didn't listen to Molefe: ex-Transnet employee
-
ANALYSIS: The 7 things new leaders need to do to fix South Africa
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: British control of Chagos Archipelago can't continue
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Belinda Bozzoli, let music free your colonial mind
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa's Cabinet: who & what's needed to end SA's malaise
-
ANALYSIS: Data fails to capture complexity of SA's unemployment crisis
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The generational battle in African politics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal efforts
-
I feared losing my job if I didn't listen to Molefe: ex-Transnet employee
-
Analyst: Departing Hadebe may not have won over Eskom staff
-
Telkom cuts 13% jobs despite FY profit surge
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet payment
-
South African carbon tax finally becomes law
-
Fiat Chrysler presents plan for merger with Renault
-
4 bodies and 10 tonnes of rubbish collected from Everest
-
WHO recognises 'burnout' as medical condition
-
Fake Facebook accounts: the never-ending battle against bots
-
Former manager of Marvel's Stan Lee arrested for elder abuse
-
Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' casts a box-office spell
-
Mel B calls Victoria Beckham a b****
-
Booster shot: Zimbabwe coffee revival paying dividends
-
South Korean social satire 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 25 May 2019
-
Ramos asked to leave Madrid for free to go to China - Perez
-
Pocock's Brumbies career over, focused on being fit for World Cup
-
World Cup organisers happy with security amid 'moderate' threat
-
SABC and SuperSport agree on World Cup deal
-
England's Wood cleared for World Cup opener
-
Federer enjoying 'outsider' tag on Roland Garros return
-
WATCH: Deadly earthquake hits northern Peru
-
Tornado tears through Oklahoma City
-
WATCH: It's party time! Presidential inauguration concert
-
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration
-
Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana players
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob Zuma
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down Under
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the 'most vicious' when it comes to women's bodies
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
-
CARTOON: The Elections In Numbers
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
Truck's sudden stop may have caused deadly N3 South crash – RTMC
Nine people died and 20 others were injured in the multi-vehicle pileup near the Barry Marais offramp on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said preliminary information on the deadly N3 South collision suggested a truck driver made an abrupt stop on the highway, causing the tragedy.
Nine people died and 20 others were injured in the multi-vehicle pileup near the Barry Marais offramp on Monday.
Police have opened a case of culpable homicide and reckless driving.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “Investigations continue but it looks like a freight truck suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, resulting in multiple car collision. Investigators have been on the scene trying to piece together all the pieces.”
ER24’s Russel Meiring said on Monday at least eight vehicles, including trucks, were involved in the pile-up.
He said several people were found lying on the road, with others still trapped inside cars when paramedics arrived at the scene.
-
EFF defends Public Protector from ‘racist’ attacks10 hours ago
-
Transnet paid Gupta-linked firm R36m for one day’s work, Zondo inquiry toldone hour ago
-
UPDATE: 9 dead, 20 others injured in N3 multi-vehicle collision16 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?one hour ago
-
Manhunt continues for murderer 'mistakenly released' from custodyone hour ago
-
Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unanswered12 hours ago
