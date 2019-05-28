Steyn unavailable for selection for England opener

Dale Steyn has not recovered from a right shoulder injury in time to feature.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn was unavailable for selection for the opening World Cup match against England at The Oval on Thursday.

Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson confirmed the decision on Tuesday afternoon.

“He is not quite ready, not far away but he is not ready yet. We think with a six-week tournament there is no real need to force the issue right now. So, he won’t be available for the first match.

“We know that he is close and is getting closer every day. We will give him as much time as we can for him to get ready. We are hoping that he will be ready on Sunday against Bangladesh, but if not, then against India.”

The remainder of the squad was given a clean bill of health.