State capture inquiry hears of ‘unethical’ Molefe, China South Rail relationship

Last week, the commission heard it was Brian Molefe who picked the company's locomotives, which Transnet strategic manager Francis Collard described as unsuitable.

JOHANNESBURG - The director of MNS Attorneys, Tshiamo Sedumedi, told the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday the relationship between former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and China South Rail was unethical.

Sedumedi said the company was given preferential treatment.

“When we reviewed various documents in this transaction, I think it was quite apparent at a very early stage that China South Rail enjoyed a special relationship with Transnet,” he said.

He said Molefe was in contact with the leader of the China South Rail team prior to the appointment of the company as the supplier of locomotives.

