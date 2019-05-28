SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pig

OPINION

It's South Africa or the African National Congress (ANC), and never both, for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he prepares to give birth to his dream of a 'New Dawn'. It's public relations or political management, and never both. His Cabinet appointments will require a great deal of political dexterity akin to walking a tightrope if he is to keep the ANC together, and that itself is no guarantee of success.

Or he can choose guts: face his own 'comrades' and give South Africa the kind of Cabinet that will blast the economy out of its slumber to create jobs and reduce inequality.

That is also not without limits. His Cabinet will come from the same party that coexisted with Jacob Zuma's ruinous politics. Nothing has changed between the Polokwane and Nasrec ANC in terms of skills depth, or intellectual orientation. Not a single person who was not in the party in Polokwane has since been attracted by the 'New Dawn' to serve on the national executive committee, or the parliamentary caucus, or in any influential body in the ANC. In other words, the New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pig, or make-believe politics.

Ramaphosa is lucky in the sense that the bar is low as he is generally being compared with Zuma. The leadership bar could not be lower. Our society is easy to fool. For example, the appointment of the likes of Zizi Kodwa, Fikile Mbalula and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will be seen as representing a fresh, young and vibrant Cabinet.

Yet we don't ask about the policy stance on the economy and society we ought to create. What kind of books and policy documents does Mbalula like, let alone write? His social media lifestyle does not suggest he can get past the contents page of an economics textbook. That on its own is no suggestion that he is not worthy of a role in the Cabinet, as different leaders serve different purposes. People such as him and Kodwa offer Ramaphosa political nimbleness that the ordinary politics follower cannot see with an untrained eye. These kind of politicians start and put out fires in the background.

Ndabeni-Abrahams is regarded as one of the faces of the new ANC and its connection with the high-speed, super highway of information technology. She has yet to offer anything beyond sloganeering about the fad of the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'. Yet, there's a million opportunities around the information and technology sectors to boost economic growth, create jobs and reduce the urban-rural divide and therefore reduce inequality and at the same time reduce the cost of doing business. But we need to drill down this area and get beyond the slogans of the 'triple challenge' of poverty, joblessness and inequality.

There are many easy ways to link Soweto and Sandton through providing the infrastructure that will cheapen information connectivity. The 4G spectrum roll-out and visa reforms to attract tourists and skilled foreigners will help our growth numbers, albeit marginally. Growth of about 2% in three years will be a huge psychological boost for those who love aggregate numbers and macro pictures in our politics and economics, but not Thandi, the average 18-year old girl who has no chance of escaping poverty.

If PR is Ramaphosa's choice, he will attend conferences and talk about the dream of a macro-economic tapestry where his numbers are better than Zuma's. He might even start a song "My Cabinet is better than yours, JZ; it's better than yours." But that will not fool many people, who will judge him by his ability to clean up the party entirely. This route is not likely to be his preferred one as it requires a firm political base, something he doesn't enjoy.

Remember, he was helped over the line in Nasrec by the king of our rural barons, David Mabuza, the cat that has the ability to turn the buffalo into a little mouse. So, Ramaphosa's political base is as secure as a hired car. It's for you to use as long as you keep paying up. This situation limits his ability to drastically reform the state and get rid of the dead-weight that occupied previous Cabinets. He has to play footsie-footsie with the group that calls itself a labour federation, when in fact it's just a glorified public sector staff association, with no bark or bite.

Then there's the gang that thinks it is the intellectual vanguard of the whole tripartite alliance: the South African Communist Party. The fact that one of its best intellectuals, Yunus Carrim, is not back in Parliament tells you this clique enjoys no ability to lobby the ANC for any progressive cause besides patronage. But Ramaphosa has to keep patronising them, pretend to consult and most importantly, sustain the facade that the ANC needs them. If he does, as I suspect he will, try keep everyone happy, then he will have straddled the PR and political management game.

Great for him, as he may stay in office a little longer than he would if he were to go berserk. But he will not convince Thandi, me, and the millions who stayed away from voting and those who have given up hope of ever finding jobs. This group will determine South Africa's mid-term future and the taste of their wrath will start showing in the 2021 elections.

The risk is that the New Dawn is just the man's dream, which on its own is not a bad thing. If he will realise it through insipid politics and pragmatism, well, well, well, the end is nigh for him, and his dream, and his ANC.

Sam Mkokeli is a journalist and freelance contributor for Eyewitness News.