No date for when Gauteng water restrictions will end: Rand Water
The water utility implemented water cuts on Friday citing a shortage in capacity caused by high temperatures.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said it could not speculate on when water restrictions in Gauteng’s big metros would be lifted.
The water utility implemented water cuts on Friday citing a shortage in capacity caused by high temperatures.
It said while water levels were still below 60%, reservoirs were gradually improving.
Rand Water urged residents to use water sparingly in order to reduce consumption.
Spokesperson Justice Mohale explained what residents can do to save water.
“We urge people not to wash their cars. This is a very critical moment. They should avoid washing cars and driveways with hoses. They should avoid watering their gardens. This is a very critical time," Mohale said.
We have informed @JHBWater of our intention to implement a 25% restriction to the Brakfontein, Klipfontein and Hartebeeshoek reservoirs. Meters to be affected: Rem Allandale, President Park Reservoir No2, Halfway House South, North Western Areas (200mm), Diepsloot Town. [LE]— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) May 24, 2019
