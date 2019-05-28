No date for when Gauteng water restrictions will end: Rand Water

The water utility implemented water cuts on Friday citing a shortage in capacity caused by high temperatures.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said it could not speculate on when water restrictions in Gauteng’s big metros would be lifted.

It said while water levels were still below 60%, reservoirs were gradually improving.

Rand Water urged residents to use water sparingly in order to reduce consumption.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale explained what residents can do to save water.

“We urge people not to wash their cars. This is a very critical moment. They should avoid washing cars and driveways with hoses. They should avoid watering their gardens. This is a very critical time," Mohale said.