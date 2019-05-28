Rand Water says reservoir levels improving amidst water restrictions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Rand Water says reservoir levels improving amidst water restrictions

Parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane have been hit with water restrictions.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said that while water levels were still sitting below 60%, its reservoirs were gradually improving.

Parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane have been hit with water restrictions.

That left some residents and businesses frustrated, claiming they were not informed about the restrictions which Rand Water implemented on Friday due to a shortage in capacity.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said high lying areas would be hardest hit.

“We’re trying to prevent a situation where people would not have water for quite a long time. We say it’s better to implement this and people here and there don’t have water than to let the situation worsen.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA