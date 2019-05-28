Rand Water says reservoir levels improving amidst water restrictions

Parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane have been hit with water restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said that while water levels were still sitting below 60%, its reservoirs were gradually improving.

That left some residents and businesses frustrated, claiming they were not informed about the restrictions which Rand Water implemented on Friday due to a shortage in capacity.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said high lying areas would be hardest hit.

“We’re trying to prevent a situation where people would not have water for quite a long time. We say it’s better to implement this and people here and there don’t have water than to let the situation worsen.”