Rand falls as trade war concerns hurt sentiment

The rand weakened on Tuesday, falling more than 1% in early trade as Sino-US trade tensions dampened market sentiment.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Tuesday, falling more than 1% in early trade as Sino-US trade tensions dampened market sentiment.

At 0834 GMT, the rand traded at R14.5975 per dollar, 1.2% weaker than its New York close on Monday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added 8.5 basis points to 8.445%.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 and the broader all-share index were down 0.3%.