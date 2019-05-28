View all in Latest
Police hunt gunmen following separate shootings in Nyanga, Khayelitsha

Seven people were shot dead and 10 wounded when suspects opened fire in five separate incidents.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are on the hunt for suspects involved in separate shootings in Nyanga and Khayelitsha on Sunday.

Seven people were shot dead and 10 wounded when suspects opened fire in five separate incidents.

Robbery was being investigated as a possible motive in some of the incidents.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Nine suspects stormed into the tavern and opened fire at patrons, killing a woman and injuring 13 victims. Another incident happened in Harare at another tavern; a gunman opened fire and fatally wounded a man and four other victims.”

Meanwhile, in Nyanga five people were shot and killed and another wounded in three separate incidents.

More in Local

