-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
Storytelling, games make Iraq comeback on Ramadan nightsWorld
Japan says Trump's comment reflected hope for progress in trade talks by AugustWorld
At least 40 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashesWorld
Child dead, 17 hurt after Japan mass stabbingWorld
Gupta-linked company paid R36m for one day’s work, Zondo commission toldBusiness
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
EFF defends Public Protector from ‘racist’ attacksLocal
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'Local
Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unansweredLocal
Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to deathLocal
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meetingPolitics
Zille: DA made big mistake falling into ANC, EFF's race-based politicsPolitics
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet: who & what’s needed to end SA’s malaiseOpinion
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Police hunt gunmen following separate shootings in Nyanga, Khayelitsha
Seven people were shot dead and 10 wounded when suspects opened fire in five separate incidents.
CAPE TOWN - Police are on the hunt for suspects involved in separate shootings in Nyanga and Khayelitsha on Sunday.
Seven people were shot dead and 10 wounded when suspects opened fire in five separate incidents.
Robbery was being investigated as a possible motive in some of the incidents.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Nine suspects stormed into the tavern and opened fire at patrons, killing a woman and injuring 13 victims. Another incident happened in Harare at another tavern; a gunman opened fire and fatally wounded a man and four other victims.”
Meanwhile, in Nyanga five people were shot and killed and another wounded in three separate incidents.
