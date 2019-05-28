Police hunt gunmen following separate shootings in Nyanga, Khayelitsha

Seven people were shot dead and 10 wounded when suspects opened fire in five separate incidents.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on the hunt for suspects involved in separate shootings in Nyanga and Khayelitsha on Sunday.

Robbery was being investigated as a possible motive in some of the incidents.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Nine suspects stormed into the tavern and opened fire at patrons, killing a woman and injuring 13 victims. Another incident happened in Harare at another tavern; a gunman opened fire and fatally wounded a man and four other victims.”

Meanwhile, in Nyanga five people were shot and killed and another wounded in three separate incidents.