NPA welcomes hefty sentence handed to grade 8 pupil for teacher's murder

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has commended police for ensuring that a pupil who stabbed his teacher to death was put behind bars.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in the Northern Cape on Monday.

He attacked his English teacher at the Bosele Middle School hostel near Kuruman in January last year, accusing him of failing him in a subject.

The teenager stabbed the teacher, damaged his hostel room and stole his phone.

Last month, he was found guilty of murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and theft.

Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “The judge sentenced him to 12 years for murder, one year for attempted murder, one year for theft of his cellphone and one year for malicious damage to property. The sentences are going to run concurrently.”