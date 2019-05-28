NPA welcomes hefty sentence handed to grade 8 pupil for teacher's murder
The pupil attacked his English teacher at the Bosele Middle School hostel near Kuruman in January last year accusing him of failing him in a subject.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has commended police for ensuring that a pupil who stabbed his teacher to death was put behind bars.
The 17-year-old was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in the Northern Cape on Monday.
He attacked his English teacher at the Bosele Middle School hostel near Kuruman in January last year, accusing him of failing him in a subject.
The teenager stabbed the teacher, damaged his hostel room and stole his phone.
Last month, he was found guilty of murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and theft.
Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “The judge sentenced him to 12 years for murder, one year for attempted murder, one year for theft of his cellphone and one year for malicious damage to property. The sentences are going to run concurrently.”
Popular in Local
-
Truck's sudden stop may have caused deadly N3 South crash – RTMC
-
Majodina: No one on ANC’s Parly list dropped for Mabuza
-
Case against Adam Catzavelos, who filmed his racist slurs, postponed
-
ANC Integrity Commission report hindering Cabinet announcement - analyst
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
N3 South crash death toll rises to 10
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.