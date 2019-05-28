NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, Zuma

Addressing his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on a sunny Friday afternoon on 24 May, former president Jacob Zuma said to the elated crowds: "I let go of white lawyers. I am only left with black lawyers because black people understand and will continue to work even if there's no money."

The former president of the republic of South Africa uttered these words after he learnt the new administration was not going to use taxpayers' money to pay for his personal legal battles.

His statement displays a bigger issue among black people. Growing up in the Durban township of Magabheni, poverty was my reality, just like many other young black kids who grew up in townships. As the children of downtrodden people, we were not exposed to the political, social and economic origination of our poverty. Because we were ignorant, we knew little about the political, social and economic reasons we had next to nothing.

We were the children who wore torn clothes and went to primary schools that could not teach us English at the levels needed to propel our lives to a brighter future. Being children of what I now think of as the lower caste of South African society, there were children in the township - as black as us - who were discouraged from spending time with us. They would be punished if they were seen playing with us. These were the children of the elite in our township.

The elite were mostly local entrepreneurs and public servants, such as taxi owners, tuckshop owners, landlords, teachers, social workers, nurses and police officers. They were in the minority in townships, and had nice furniture from retailers like Joshua Doore. The elite of the township had cars and sent their children to multiracial schools.

At the multiracial schools, their children were taught English that prepared them to take up their roles in Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela's rainbow nation, acquiring the ability to navigate both the townships on the periphery, suburban areas, and the convenient city centres.

The township elites were referred to as abelungu (white people) because of their perceived proximity to whiteness. Their houses were called amaZulu amancane (small heavens) due to luxurious items that were contained within them such as sofas, TV sets and microwaves. Many of us envied them because they had everything we wanted: a car, a dignified home, access to English schools and English home-language speakers.

They were held in high regard. They got to be motivational speakers at community events. Adults would be moved from their seats if the children of the township elites arrived late and needed seats at events.

It was bliss for them.

The township elites often flaunted their high standards of living. They would periodically deliver speeches in English in public spaces, such as churches, funerals, traditional ceremonies where we all would converge as members of the community. They would use big terms we didn't understand, citing their inability to find an equivalent term in a local language. This would prompt us to request definitions of their new words. We would then be subjected to their patronising explanations and tones, all the while "motivating" us to consider learning manual skills such as bricklaying so we could at least assist to alleviate our dire situations at home.

To them, we were nothing because we spoke "broken" English, didn't own much, and had limited prospects in life. No one had hopes for us.

But the amount of reverence we gave to them couldn't compete with how we saw the few white people who would sometimes visit the townships.

Often at the invitation of township elites, native-language speakers at weddings, funerals and traditional ceremonies would all attempt to convey their speeches in English in the hopes of accommodating the few white people present.

We were often doubtful if the food and utensils that we were serving to the white people was good enough, even though it was same food that we were prepared to serve our own township dwellers. We would do our best to ensure the best seating arrangement for white people and township elites.

White people who visited the township became the centre of attention. As children, we would relish at their sight and jumped around screaming, "hello mlungu!", with the awe and reverence reserved for Hollywood red-carpet bystanders at awards functions for celebrities getting out of their limousines and making their entry to the main award venues.



White people were demigods to us. White people and whiteness was associated with progress, and African people and blackness was associated with backwardness.

Whenever another African person failed at anything, adults around us would be quick to say: "yabona-ke, umuntu omnyama enza akujwayele", literally meaning "you see the typical behaviour of a black person". We did not expect much from each other. We consistently assumed that all technological breakthroughs, all innovation and all progress in the world was as a result of the ingenuity of white people. "I mean if black people were so progressive, why is that they were not the ones who built the boats and crossed the oceans to colonise other people's land?" a childhood friend once said to me.



So how does Zuma's statement fit into this?

The township experience, which distinguished how people responded to us based on our social class, had psychological consequences. Among them was an ingrained self-doubt that due to our race and background, our prospects and abilities in life were limited.

We suffered from what Steve Biko referred to as the black inferiority complex, a belief that due to our blackness, we were inherently lesser geniuses.

My escape and access to an education that helped me unlearn inferiority was due to the agency of my mother. While she had a difficult life as a single black woman raising three children with little education - a common circumstance in townships - she ensured that my twin brother and I got a chance to start our high school career at a school outside the township.

While integration was a challenge at first, I soon discovered through exposure to other racial groups, that skin colour was never a determinant of natural talent or ability. I internalised that race resulted in diversity among the people of the earth, but there was no logic for its use to determine inferiority and/or superiority among the people.

That education enabled my access to university. At university, I learnt that intellectual capabilities had nothing to do with race, and more with your own capacity as a person and the social and economic opportunities afforded to you. I am grateful for this.

When Zuma said that black people worked even when they knew there was no money to pay them and let go of white people due to financial difficulties, I cringed.

I cringed because this was largely true. In my municipality of eThekwini, many EPWP workers recently came out in numbers protesting at the office of Mayor Zandile Gumede, claiming among other issues, that they had been working for months without pay. This story was not new to me as I had been hearing similar ones throughout my young life. I cringed because Zuma was advancing the black inferiority complex that I've been subjected to witness in my 24 years of existence.

As a young creative, I've been socialised to prepare for underpayment and under-recognition by my peers, colleagues, lecturers, and industry veterans. Of course, in a country with 55% youth unemployment, those of us who are able to have some sort of employment, no matter how insecure, are forced to make the best of it because reality dictates that opportunities are few and far between. We are usually motivated by escaping where we come from, which means pursuing an income of any sort, rather than prioritising fantasies and career aspirations.

But we often struggle to earn trust from other black people, too, no matter how hard we work.

The black inferiority complex culminates in a number of practical ways every day. It can be seen in the way people in the township find local fruit vendors, seamstresses, bakers to be expensive while not failing to splurge at a Woolworths shop for showing off the plastic bags. It culminates in municipal officials and tenderpreneurs expecting people to work without fair pay.

This clearly highlights how lowly black people think of each other. And the problem is far bigger than many want to admit because it affects the economic behaviour of the black middle class - a very powerful consumer group.

When Zuma was the president and could rely on state coffers to fund his legal challenges, he had non-Africans as his senior legal representatives.

Now that he is unsure of funding his legal battles, he hires black lawyers and publicly declares to a group of poor black people that his reason for hiring black lawyers was due to financial consideration. This was not only an insult to all those black professionals in the legal fraternity who worked for years to claim their seats and recognition, it was an insult to all black professionals in all sectors of employment who, despite their proven track records, struggled each day to receive the recognition they truly deserved.

It is irresponsible of black leaders and well-known people like Jacob Zuma to advance the black inferiority complex because it destroys the economic, social and political prospects for so many black people.

The black inferiority complex says that black people are only hired when white people cannot be afforded. It says that black people only work with each other when they are forced to. And as soon as circumstances change, they do not hesitate to dump each other for white help.

Biko laid the foundation for us to unlearn the black inferiority complex. It starts with the mind. Like Bob Marley said:

"let us emancipate ourselves from mental slavery

none but ourselves can free our minds."

We need to recognise that white people are not inherently superior to African people, and African people are not an inherently inferior racial group.

It is important that as we discuss processes like the fourth industrial revolution, expropriation of land without compensation, Operation Phakisa - that Africans believe in their own abilities. In our imagination of fashioning a higher civilisation, we ought to really be careful about how we refer to our blackness.

Black people in influential positions should note this. The future of many who grew up like me but never got a chance to escape depends on it.

Nkosikhona Duma is a freelancer at Eyewitness News.