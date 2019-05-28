Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Alves for Copa America
The Copa America will be played from 14 to 7 June, with hosts Brazil, who have not won the title since 2007, taking on Bolivia in the opening match in Sao Paulo.
BENGALURU - Neymar has been replaced as captain of the Brazil national team for next month’s Copa America by Paris St Germain teammate Dani Alves, the country’s football federation (CBF) has said.
The Copa America will be played from 14 to 7 June, with hosts Brazil, who have not won the title since 2007, taking on Bolivia in the opening match in Sao Paulo before facing Venezuela and Peru.
"Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019," the CBF said in a statement here
Right back Alves, who has 138 caps for Brazil, was informed of his new role on Sunday. The 36-year-old has captained his country on four previous occasions, the last of which was a 1-0 friendly victory over Germany in 2018.
Brazil coach Tite had named Neymar permanent captain a few months after Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of Belgium last year, but has been under pressure to replace the 27-year-old due to his disciplinary issues.
Neymar was banned for three matches by the French football authorities earlier this month for hitting a fan after PSG’s French Cup final loss to Stade Rennes, and was also reportedly involved in a dressing fracas with his PSG teammates.
Tite informed him on Saturday that he would not captain Brazil at the Copa America, the CBF said.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Nike learned from their pregnancy mistake, says Williams
-
Khawaja causes selection headache before Australia's opener
-
Ramos asked to leave Madrid for free to go to China - Perez
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Andile Phehlukwayo - the Proteas keystone
-
It's good to be 'The King', says South Africa's Harris
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.