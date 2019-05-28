View all in Latest
N3 South crash death toll rises to 10

Nine people were confirmed dead on Monday, while at least 20 others were injured in the multi-vehicle pile-up near the Barry Marias offramp.

Nine people were killed and at least 20 others were injured on 27 May 2019 in a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 South next to Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter
Nine people were killed and at least 20 others were injured on 27 May 2019 in a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 South next to Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another person has died from the N3 South crash in Vosloorus, with the toll now rising to 10.

Nine people were confirmed dead on Monday, while at least 20 others were injured in the multi-vehicle pile-up near the Barry Marias offramp.

Seven patients were transported to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, two of them in a critical condition.

Acting hospital CEO Michael Malaka said that a woman succumbed to her injuries last night.

