MyCiTi bus driver getting trauma counselling after alleged sexual assault

Two men terrorised the 53-year-old driver on Sunday as she was driving in Table View at about 7:30pm.

CAPE TOWN - A MyCiTi bus driver is undergoing trauma counselling after she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The bus was empty at the time.

One of the men pulled down his pants and pressed his genitals against her compartment window, swearing at her, while his accomplice kept a lookout.

The man proceeded to put his hand through her window and turned off the ignition. The bus driver managed to escape through the main door and ran for help.

Vehicle operating company Kidrogren's Leah Eckles condemned the incident.

“We really hope that this doesn’t happen again, and we are trying to keep our buses as safe as possible," said Eckles.

She said some of the buses also had cameras.

"We do also have some of our shareholders who are out on the street who are looking after the buses. So we don't want you to feel like you're in danger, just be vigilant,” she said addressing customers.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said a case of sexual assault was under investigation.