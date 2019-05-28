View all in Latest
'Missing' Delft baby reunited with mother

The two-month-old girl was last seen with her aunt on Saturday. She apparently took her to a baby competition.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A two-month-old Delft baby has been reunited with her mother after she could not be traced for two days.

The girl was last seen with her aunt on Saturday. She apparently took her to a baby competition.

But the mother became worried and alerted authorities when her sister did not return home and she couldn't make contact with her.

The Delft community policing forum’s Charles George explained: “The police is still involved in the case. After their interview with the mother and the aunt there’s no case, as there was a miscommunication between the two and the boyfriend.”

An investigation into the matter continues.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

