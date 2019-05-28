Manhunt continues for murderer 'mistakenly released' from custody

Phelo Mthala was convicted on three counts of premeditated murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN – It’s been 11 days since a murderer was mistakenly released from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

He was supposed to remain in custody for sentencing proceedings but managed to walk free under confusing circumstances last week.

Mthala was awaiting sentencing in the Western Cape High Court. But on 17 May, when Mthala appeared in Wynberg Magistrates Court for a different matter, he found a way to confuse the system.

Police say Mthala responded to the name of a person who was scheduled for release and he walked free after the case was concluded.

Since then officers have been on the hunt for Mthala, who has yet to be sentenced on three murder charges.

