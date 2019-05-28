View all in Latest
Majodina: No one on ANC’s Parly list dropped for Mabuza

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will join several other senior party members who'll be sworn-in as Members of Parliament in the coming days.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza addresses parliamentarians during a question and answer session in Parliament on 27 February. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza addresses parliamentarians during a question and answer session in Parliament on 27 February. Picture: GCIS
CAPE TOWN - David Mabuza will join several other senior African National Congress (ANC) members who'll be sworn-in as MPs in the coming days.

Mabuza will be sworn-in in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon. He initially postponed the process to allow him time to address concerns raised by the ANC’s integrity commission.

The commission had flagged Mabuza and a host of other leaders.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said there was no one on the ANC’s parliamentary list who would have to make way for Mabuza.

However, she said three other party members would be sworn-in by next week. One of these parliamentarians was expected to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa who is no longer an MP after his inauguration.

Another person was expected to fill the vacancy left by Sylvia Lucas who was appointed as the new deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

