Limpopo police arrest teen in mob killing of 3 men

The teen was the twelfth person to be arrested in the wake of the crime on Sunday in Ga-Wally village outside Tzaneen.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo on Tuesday arrested a teenager for the murders of three men who were killed in an alleged mob justice attack.

The teen was the twelfth person to be arrested in the wake of the crime on Sunday in the Ga-Wally village outside Tzaneen.

“The provincial police commissioner has since commended the members who were involved and also thanked members of the community for assisting with valuable information,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The three men were attacked after community members accused them of committing a string of house robberies.