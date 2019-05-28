Jet set: Mandisa Mfeka on being SA’s first black female combat fighter pilot
702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first black female combat fighter pilot, who made headlines following Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration on 25 May.
JOHANNESBURG - 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first black female combat fighter pilot, who made headlines following Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration on 25 May.
Mfeka, who’s been an inspiration to many South Africans, says it’s possible for young girls to be where she is.
She says her fascination with airplanes started at the age of five, adding that then she didn’t realise it was possible for someone like her to be a combat fighter pilot.
“When you set a goal, and you follow it with a plan, eventually, you start attracting the scenarios that enable you to get closer to that goal. Before you know it, you achieve what you set out,” says Mfeka.
She says to be a combat pilot, one needs to have the resilience to face the challenges that come with the profession.
For more listen to the audio.
Popular in Local
-
Truck's sudden stop may have caused deadly N3 South crash – RTMC
-
Majodina: No one on ANC’s Parly list dropped for Mabuza
-
Case against Adam Catzavelos, who filmed his racist slurs, postponed
-
ANC Integrity Commission report hindering Cabinet announcement - analyst
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
N3 South crash death toll rises to 10
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.