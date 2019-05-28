Jet set: Mandisa Mfeka on being SA’s first black female combat fighter pilot

702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first black female combat fighter pilot, who made headlines following Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration on 25 May.

JOHANNESBURG - 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first black female combat fighter pilot, who made headlines following Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration on 25 May.

Mfeka, who’s been an inspiration to many South Africans, says it’s possible for young girls to be where she is.

She says her fascination with airplanes started at the age of five, adding that then she didn’t realise it was possible for someone like her to be a combat fighter pilot.

“When you set a goal, and you follow it with a plan, eventually, you start attracting the scenarios that enable you to get closer to that goal. Before you know it, you achieve what you set out,” says Mfeka.

She says to be a combat pilot, one needs to have the resilience to face the challenges that come with the profession.

For more listen to the audio.